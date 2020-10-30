 
 

JT Thirsting Over Saweetie's Hot Dad After the Icy Girl Posts His Picture on Instagram
The City Girls member has a crush on the former San Jose State football player Johnny Harper after his star daughter posted his picture to wish him a happy birthday on Instagram.

  Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - JT is crushing on Saweetie's father Johnny Harper, who played for San Jose State University football team. The 19-year-old City Girls member quipped on Twitter, "Saweetie need to stop c*ck blocking & tag her dad!"

The "Icy GRL" hitmaker hasn't responded to JT's Twitter post, but fans were quick to track down Johnny's Instagram handle and forwarded it to JT on her replies while hilariously wishing her good luck in her mission to shoot her shot with him.

JT's post came after Saweetie posted a picture of her father on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. "Happy c day big poppa love you," she wrote in a sweet caption.

Saweetie recently sparked controversy as she told her female fans to dump their partners if they couldn't buy them a Birkin bag or pay for their bills. "If he not get you a Birkin, if he not pay for your bills, you'd better throw that n***a back to the streets, okay?" she said while going live on Instagram with her rapper boyfriend Quavo.

Public were divided. YK Osiris was one those who agreed with Saweetie. "Aye these mans heated these women having standards for they self now," he said on his own Instagram Live. "You better buy them girls what they want - them Birkins, pay they bills! They ain't giving that p***y for free no more. They tired of y'all a**!"

Lil Durk, meanwhile, had a different opinion. "I just got her property she ain't want a birkin," the rapper quipped.

Days later, the Birkin bag became a topic of heated discussions again as Cardi B blasted a critic for suggesting black rappers made the high-end bags less exclusive. "Birkins have literally lost their value" because of people like "City Girls and Cardi," the critic wrote on Twitter.

Cardi responded, "I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag." She added, "Second of all… why is it that y'all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermes store? Y'all don't do this to these white celebrities."

She continued, "Another thing is that they're saying we're depreciating the value. Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s**t go up."

