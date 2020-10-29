Keri Hilson Is Against COVID-19 Vaccine: Don't Take That

Instagram Celebrity

This is not the first time for the 'Pretty Girl Rock' singer to make controversial comments on Coronavirus as she previously alluded on her Twitter account that the pandemic had something to do with 5G networks.

AceShowbiz - Keri Hilson continues raising people's eyebrows with her remarks about COVID-19. After making headlines with her conspiracy theories, the singer sparked conversations as she told people not to take coronavirus vaccine if it's ever been made.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have been trying to come up with vaccine. President Donald Trump and his team are also confident that there will be a vaccination for the virus soon as Dr. Fauci, who has led the White House task force for COVID-19, recently said that a vaccine would arrive in December.

"We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, the beginning of December," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a BBC interview with Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, October 26. "The amount of doses that will be available in December will not certainly be enough to vaccinate everybody."

Fauci went on to say, "What I do foresee is that with a successful vaccine and the continuation of some form of public health measures, as we go and progress through the months of 2021, getting towards the third and fourth quarter, we will see a considerable approach towards some form of normality."

Hilson apparently caught wind of the interview when it was reposted by Baller Alert. She took to the comment section to share her thoughts, writing, "Don't yall take that vaccine. Or any other vaccine." In response to her comment, someone replied sarcastically, "didn't know you were a medical expert."

This is not the first time for Hilson to make controversial comments on Coronavirus. Back in March, the singer alluded on her Twitter account that the pandemic had something to do with 5G networks. "People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," Keri wrote in the now-deleted tweet. "Petitions, organizations, studies...what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!"

She also shared links and video clips to support her argument, though it didn't automatically make her theory convincing. If anything, she received huge backlash which seemingly led her team to ask her to remove the controversial tweets.