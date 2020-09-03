 
 

Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E to Have a Face-to-Face Talk on 'The Conversation'

This arrives after the 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' stars are said to be involved in a physical altercation though Masika claims that Hazel is not telling the truth.

AceShowbiz - It's time to move on. Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E are scheduled to talk their longtime feud out on the Zeus Network series "The Conversation". In a new clip obtained by TheShadeRoom, the two are seen having a face-to-face talk without mediators.

The clip opens with Hazel asking Masika, "What's the problem? Why do I bother you so much?" Elsewhere in the video, Masika can be seen snapping at Hazel, yelling, "Why are you so loud?!"

Later, things take a nasty turn once Hazel mentions Masika's daughter. That prompts Masika to throw a wine glass at her rival before securities quickly separate them. Police apparently is called as things go out of control.

This arrives after the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars were said to be involved in a physical altercation. Hazel called out Masika in an Instagram Live session, saying, "If you wanna be preaching that you're all Black Lives Matter, and this and this and that, she's out here calling the police. You got me tied up on set for like… I don't even know how many hours at this point, you feel me? This s**t is crazy."

Recalling the time when they had a fight back during their "LHH" days, she went on to say, "You snatched my wig once. You tried to assault me and you got what you got."

However, Masika denied having her wig snatched and accused Hazel of lying. She said on her Twitter account, "Solve this riddle," adding a nose, a lying face and a pig emojis. When someone commented that Masika probably directed the post to Hazel, she simply responded by clicking the like button.

