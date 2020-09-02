 
 

Future to Pay Eliza Reign $3,200 in Monthly Child Support After Judge Rejects Her $53K Request

Future to Pay Eliza Reign $3,200 in Monthly Child Support After Judge Rejects Her $53K Request
Instagram
Celebrity

During a recent hearing, the judge rejected Eliza's request after the 'Life Is Good' rapper's accountant claimed that the hip-hop star only makes around $30,000 per month.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - There's an update on the legal battle between Future and Eliza Reign regarding their paternity case. It's been reported that the rapper and his baby mama have agreed on the temporary amount of money he needs to pay her per month after Eliza requested around $53,000 in child support after researching his yearly income through Forbes.

During a recent hearing, a judge rejected Eliza's request after Future's accountant testified that the rapper only makes around $30,000 per month. As a result of that, the judge ordered the "Life Is Good" spitter to pay Eliza $3,200 per month and asked Eliza to send her financial records again because her original files were deemed "unsatisfactory."

Eliza's attorney, Brandon Rotbart, told The Shade Room that while both Eliza and him were not satisfied with the judge's decision, they decided to go along with it because the amount is only temporary and can be modified anytime. "We are very hopeful that once we get all the documentation from him, his banking info, his credit card info, that the final child support number would be substantially higher," he said, adding that they are now aiming for $50,000 per month.

Eliza and Future have been engaged in paternity drama since last year, after she filed a lawsuit against the musician and sought child custody and support. Future constantly denied fathering Eliza's child and even sued her for defamation. However, he later dropped the suit after it was determined by paternity test that he's the father of Eliza's daughter.

Eliza previously teamed up with Future's another alleged baby mama, Cindy Parker, to take their babies for DNA to see whether they are related, and the result was just as they expected. Despite that, Cindy dropped her case against the "Mask Off" rapper for an undisclosed reason in late February of this year.

You can share this post!

MotoGP Driver Miguel Oliveira Engaged to Stepsister After Secretly Dating for 11 Years

'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Whitney Way Thore Insists on Calling Herself 'Fat' Despite Criticism
Related Posts
Future and Lori Harvey Thought to Have Split After They Unfollow Each Other Online

Future and Lori Harvey Thought to Have Split After They Unfollow Each Other Online

Future Offers Coronavirus Scholarships to Struggling Students Amid Pandemic

Future Offers Coronavirus Scholarships to Struggling Students Amid Pandemic

Future's Baby Mama Demands Reasonable Child Support Amount After Being Offered $1,000 A Month

Future's Baby Mama Demands Reasonable Child Support Amount After Being Offered $1,000 A Month

Future Appears to Wish Death on Nicki Minaj After She Hangs Out With 'Snitch' 6ix9ine

Future Appears to Wish Death on Nicki Minaj After She Hangs Out With 'Snitch' 6ix9ine

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain

Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Claims He Beat Her Up During Relationship

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Claims He Beat Her Up During Relationship