MotoGP Driver Miguel Oliveira Engaged to Stepsister After Secretly Dating for 11 Years
The Portuguese professional motorcycle racer and his fiancee Andreia Pimenta, who is the daughter of his father's second wife, have known each other since they were 13.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - MotoGP driver Miguel Oliveira is engaged to his stepsister Andreia Pimenta. It was the Portuguese professional motorcycle racer's father who confirmed the couple's betrothal, telling Spanish newspaper Marca, "I'm happy that my son is getting married to the woman of his life."

Andreia is the daughter of Miguel's father's second wife from a past relationship. The two have known each other since they were both 13 and were keeping their romance under wraps for 11 years before announcing their relationship in 2019.

The 25-year-old racing star previously told Manuel Luis Goucha about falling in love with Andreia. "Before love there was a great friendship. We grew up together," he opened up. "At some point we realized that it was more than a friendship, it is a very strong love."

The rider, who currently competes in the MotoGP World Championship Red Bull KTM Tech3, also revealed that he initially planned to marry his longtime girlfriend this year, but had to delay it to next years due to scheduling conflicts with a readjusted MotoGP World Championship caused by the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. "We were going to get married this year, but that weekend I had a race and we had to postpone it next year," he said.

The news of Miguel's engagement to Andreia comes after he won the MotoGP prize at the Styria Grand Prix for the first time in the history of Portuguese motorcycling on August 23. He is currently in ninth place in MotoGP standings.

After the race, Miguel said of his first MotoGP victory, "Just screaming and pure joy to have done it finally." He added, "I saw this coming already quite a few races ago. I felt we had the potential to do it, so finally to be able to do it is a huge boost to be able to continue like this."

