Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain

Celebrity

'It's so f***ing sick what people will do to a woman's body for click bait!' the Danity Kane member writes alongside a mirror selfie of her holding a sign with the date to prove that it isn't an old photo.

Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day is telling her truth. After a set of paparazzi photos, featuring her looking unrecognizable as she seemingly gains a lot of weight, circulated online, the Danity Kane member took to her Instagram account to shut down the reports by sharing a picture of her donning a bathing suit.

"It's so f***ing sick what people will do to a woman's body for click bait!" Aubrey wrote alongside a mirror selfie of her holding a sign with the date to prove that it wasn't an old photo. "And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies?!"

She went on to apologize over her messy place. "I'm currently remodeling my glam room- but I'm sure it'll be written that I'm a hoarder next," she sarcastically added.

Aubrey O'Day shut down reports about her gaining weight.

In the pictures that were published by Daily Mail, Aubrey looked casual while wearing a pink bikini top. She wrapped a plaid red-and-black jacket around her waist. She also sported short tights and slippers while taking her two dogs out for a quiet stroll around the city. Clearly feeling comfortable with herself, Aubrey went makeup free and styled her hair in a messy bun.

People were shocked after seeing the photos, especially because just a few weeks ago, the star shared a photo of her bikini body as she promoted a diet supplement. "i know y'all lying to me saying that this is Aubrey O Day?!!???" one person said. "Reminder that Instagram is not real life and we shouldn't compare ourselves to airbrushed images. Also that most of the products we're sold by celebs on IG are BS as illustrated by Aubrey O'Day's misleading post," someone else wrote.