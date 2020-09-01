 
 

Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain

Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain
Celebrity

'It's so f***ing sick what people will do to a woman's body for click bait!' the Danity Kane member writes alongside a mirror selfie of her holding a sign with the date to prove that it isn't an old photo.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day is telling her truth. After a set of paparazzi photos, featuring her looking unrecognizable as she seemingly gains a lot of weight, circulated online, the Danity Kane member took to her Instagram account to shut down the reports by sharing a picture of her donning a bathing suit.

"It's so f***ing sick what people will do to a woman's body for click bait!" Aubrey wrote alongside a mirror selfie of her holding a sign with the date to prove that it wasn't an old photo. "And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies?!"

She went on to apologize over her messy place. "I'm currently remodeling my glam room- but I'm sure it'll be written that I'm a hoarder next," she sarcastically added.

Aubrey O'Day shut down reports about her gaining weight

Aubrey O'Day shut down reports about her gaining weight.

In the pictures that were published by Daily Mail, Aubrey looked casual while wearing a pink bikini top. She wrapped a plaid red-and-black jacket around her waist. She also sported short tights and slippers while taking her two dogs out for a quiet stroll around the city. Clearly feeling comfortable with herself, Aubrey went makeup free and styled her hair in a messy bun.

People were shocked after seeing the photos, especially because just a few weeks ago, the star shared a photo of her bikini body as she promoted a diet supplement. "i know y'all lying to me saying that this is Aubrey O Day?!!???" one person said. "Reminder that Instagram is not real life and we shouldn't compare ourselves to airbrushed images. Also that most of the products we're sold by celebs on IG are BS as illustrated by Aubrey O'Day's misleading post," someone else wrote.

You can share this post!

Twitter Debating Over Adele's Alleged Use of Jamaican Dialect on Brandy and Monica's 'Verzuz'

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Announces He's Expecting Baby Boy With Wife Karine Martins
Related Posts
Aubrey O'Day Looks Totally Unrecognizable as She's Pictured Gaining a Lot of Weight

Aubrey O'Day Looks Totally Unrecognizable as She's Pictured Gaining a Lot of Weight

Aubrey O'Day Unbothered by 'Silly' Criticism Over Her Unrecognizable Look

Aubrey O'Day Unbothered by 'Silly' Criticism Over Her Unrecognizable Look

Aubrey O'Day Labeled 'a Mess' Over Totally Unrecognizable Look at 'Marriage Boot Camp' Premiere

Aubrey O'Day Labeled 'a Mess' Over Totally Unrecognizable Look at 'Marriage Boot Camp' Premiere

Aubrey O'Day Accused of Lying About Male Flight Attendant Forcing Her to Undress in Public

Aubrey O'Day Accused of Lying About Male Flight Attendant Forcing Her to Undress in Public

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby