 
 

AJ McLean Confirms Joining 'DWTS': 'We're Going for the Mirrorball, Baby!!'

AJ McLean Confirms Joining 'DWTS': 'We're Going for the Mirrorball, Baby!!'
WENN
TV

So far, the Backstreet Boys singer and 'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe are the only celebrity contestants who've officially been confirmed for the upcoming season 29.

  • Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - AJ McLean is dancing his way to the ballroom! It has been officially confirmed on an Instagram post that the Backstreet Boys singer is among the line-up for upcoming season 29 of the long-running ABC show.

AJ broke the news on Thursday, August 27 on the photo-sharing platform. Alongside a picture of himself posing in a practice room, the "I Want It That Way" singer wrote, "I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I'm doing it ALL for you! Get ready, BSB Army, this is going to be a wild ride. LET'S DO THIS!!!!!!"

Prior to this, AJ hinted at him joining the show by teasing his fans about upcoming "big news." He shared on Monday, August 24 that he's been "on a very strict diet, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, no sodas of any kind, and completely sober for almost nine months."

"A lot of surprises coming from me," he went on to tease while posting a video of him working out. "I can't tell you guys exactly what yet but I'm doing this for two reasons: one, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and there's something else coming up. Can't tell you what it is but believe me you'll know why based on that."

So far, AJ and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the only celebrity contestants who've officially been confirmed. "I'll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they're all incredible," the former "The Bachelor" star said of the pro dancers back in June. "They have to be to be on that show!"

The full star lineup will be revealed Wednesday, September 2 on "Good Morning America".

You can share this post!

Noname Apologizes After Accused of Using Black Boy's Death to Criticize Beyonce

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Show Off Their Sweet Charms in 'Ice Cream' Music Video
Related Posts
AJ McLean, Carole Baskin and More Are In Talks to Join Season 29 of 'DWTS'

AJ McLean, Carole Baskin and More Are In Talks to Join Season 29 of 'DWTS'

Artem Chigvintsev to Dedicate Season 29 of 'Dancing with the Stars' to Baby Boy

Artem Chigvintsev to Dedicate Season 29 of 'Dancing with the Stars' to Baby Boy

Derek Hough Shares His Reaction to Tom Bergeron's 'DWTS' Exit, Praises New Host Tyra Banks

Derek Hough Shares His Reaction to Tom Bergeron's 'DWTS' Exit, Praises New Host Tyra Banks

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Appear to React to Tyra Banks Being Announced as New 'DWTS' Host

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Appear to React to Tyra Banks Being Announced as New 'DWTS' Host

Most Read
Tamar Braxton Admits to Feeling 'Choked Every Single Day' in First 'Get Ya Life' Trailer
TV

Tamar Braxton Admits to Feeling 'Choked Every Single Day' in First 'Get Ya Life' Trailer

'The Bachelorette' Season 16 Announces Premiere Date in 'Terrible' Promo Poster

'The Bachelorette' Season 16 Announces Premiere Date in 'Terrible' Promo Poster

'Resident Evil' Series Lands at Netflix

'Resident Evil' Series Lands at Netflix

Robert Downey Jr. Teams Up With 'Westworld' Writer to Develop 'Sphere' Into TV Series

Robert Downey Jr. Teams Up With 'Westworld' Writer to Develop 'Sphere' Into TV Series

AJ McLean Confirms Joining 'DWTS': 'We're Going for the Mirrorball, Baby!!'

AJ McLean Confirms Joining 'DWTS': 'We're Going for the Mirrorball, Baby!!'

'EastEnders' Cast to Film Intimate Scenes With Real-Life Partners to 'Cheat' Social Distancing Rules

'EastEnders' Cast to Film Intimate Scenes With Real-Life Partners to 'Cheat' Social Distancing Rules

Jenny Slate replaced by Ayo Edebiri as Voice of 'Big Mouth' Biracial Character

Jenny Slate replaced by Ayo Edebiri as Voice of 'Big Mouth' Biracial Character

'The X-Files' Creator Works on Animated Comedy Spin-Off

'The X-Files' Creator Works on Animated Comedy Spin-Off

Machine Gun Kelly to Battle Evil R. Kelly in Horror Musical Podcast 'Hollywood in Hell'

Machine Gun Kelly to Battle Evil R. Kelly in Horror Musical Podcast 'Hollywood in Hell'

'High School Musical' Director Finds His Next Vanessa Hudgens for New Series

'High School Musical' Director Finds His Next Vanessa Hudgens for New Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC