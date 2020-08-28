AJ McLean Confirms Joining 'DWTS': 'We're Going for the Mirrorball, Baby!!'

WENN TV

So far, the Backstreet Boys singer and 'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe are the only celebrity contestants who've officially been confirmed for the upcoming season 29.

Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - AJ McLean is dancing his way to the ballroom! It has been officially confirmed on an Instagram post that the Backstreet Boys singer is among the line-up for upcoming season 29 of the long-running ABC show.

AJ broke the news on Thursday, August 27 on the photo-sharing platform. Alongside a picture of himself posing in a practice room, the "I Want It That Way" singer wrote, "I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I'm doing it ALL for you! Get ready, BSB Army, this is going to be a wild ride. LET'S DO THIS!!!!!!"

Prior to this, AJ hinted at him joining the show by teasing his fans about upcoming "big news." He shared on Monday, August 24 that he's been "on a very strict diet, grain-free, gluten-free, sugar-free, no sodas of any kind, and completely sober for almost nine months."

"A lot of surprises coming from me," he went on to tease while posting a video of him working out. "I can't tell you guys exactly what yet but I'm doing this for two reasons: one, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and there's something else coming up. Can't tell you what it is but believe me you'll know why based on that."

So far, AJ and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the only celebrity contestants who've officially been confirmed. "I'll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they're all incredible," the former "The Bachelor" star said of the pro dancers back in June. "They have to be to be on that show!"

The full star lineup will be revealed Wednesday, September 2 on "Good Morning America".