Omari Hardwick Slammed for Claiming He's Chadwick Boseman's Competitor in Tribute Post

In his tribute post for the 'Black Panther' actor, the 'Power' star writes on Instagram that it is 'one of my biggest honors was being one of your biggest competitors and an even bigger friend.'

Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Omari Hardwick is one of celebrities who took to social media to remember Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer earlier this month. The "Power" actor shared a lengthy tribute for the "Black Panther" star, but fans were not happy with that as they accused him of being narcissistic.

Sharing a video of himself accepting the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award at the 49th NAACP Image Awards, Omari wrote in an Instagram post, "I didn't have enough time that fateful night to share what i whispered to you. So now i will. But not before sharing what you said first" He continued, "You said 'O, go claim that award that's had your name on it from the gate...from the moment i met you.' I whispered back, 'Thank you Bose...for being the super hero I knew you were from the moment i met you.' Then I quickly added....'we still gotta do that movie together!' You replied: 'Bet.' "

Omari then shared that it was "one of my biggest honors was being one of your biggest competitors and an even bigger friend." He went on to say, "You are HUGELY missed, but I got you next to me even more on the rest of this run."

Insinuating that he will continue the late actor's legacy, Omari concluded, "From king Chadwick to king Hardwick....i will do just THAT my brother. Rest in your glory."

The post didn't sit well with some fans. "Ummm how did you manage to make Chadwick passing about you?" asked one fan in the comment section. Referring to Omari's character Ghost on "Power", the fan added, "You played a drug dealer and Chadwick played some of the greatest inspirations for African-Americans. You can't even equate the two."

"B***h, I know damn well Omari Hardwick's Walmart 2 for 5 movie bin movie makin a** did not get his Bigen hairline and beard havin a** on Denzel Washington's internet and make a Chadwick Boseman 'tribute' post all about himself?!" another fan said on Twitter.

Also slamming him, one hater tweeted, "So Omari Hardwick is crazy? A narcissist? His tribute to Chadwick was posting a video of himself accepting an award for Power, then gassing himself up by hallucinating that they were rivals. When called out, he compared the person's comment to the cancer that killed Chadwick."

Omari has yet to respond to the criticism.