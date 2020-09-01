Ron Jeremy Slapped With 20 Additional Counts of Sexual Assault

Instagram Celebrity

The veteran porn star was previously charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, but he pleaded not guilty to allegations of misconduct and bad behavior.

AceShowbiz - Porn star Ron Jeremy has been hit with 20 additional counts of sexual assault after allegations of misconduct and bad behavior from dozens of women, who reached out to law enforcement officials following his arrest in June.

The veteran adult actor pleaded not guilty to allegations that he sexually assaulted four women in West Hollywood, California between 2014 and 2019, and now he faces a total of 28 counts of sexual violence.

The amended complaint was filed against the 67-year-old on Monday (August 31), as he arrived at court for a hearing.

In July, a law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had received 30 new allegations of forcible rape and groping against Jeremy. Prosecutors previously charged Jeremy with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, claiming he took advantage of women while they were drunk.