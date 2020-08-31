 
 

Josh Gad Mourns Death of Chadwick Boseman by Sharing Final Texts From Late Actor

Also expressing their devastation over the 'Black Panther' star's unexpected death are Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashton Kutcher, Jared Leto and Taraji P. Henson among others.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Josh Gad is remembering his friend and "Marshall" co-star Chadwick Boseman by sharing one of the last texts he received from the tragic actor.

The 43-year-old "Black Panther" star lost a secret four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday, August 28, and the "Frozen (2013)" voice actor took to social media after the news broke to "share some beauty."

"This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life," he writes. "He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels (sic)."

The text references a period of very wet weather in Los Angeles earlier in the summer, when Chadwick urges his pal to "go outside and take a DEEP breath."

"Notice how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and now today's rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower," the message read.

"Inhale and exhale the moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day," Chadwick added.

Others who have shared their sadness at Boseman's unexpected death include Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashton Kutcher, Jared Leto, Elizabeth Banks, Taraji P. Henson, Mark Ruffalo and the star's "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, who said he is "broken" by the loss of this "beautiful life."

