Linda Hamilton Mourning Twin Sister's Death

The Sarah Connor of 'Terminator' movie franchise is mourning the loss of her sister Leslie Hamilton Freas who has passed away at the age of 63 in New Jersey.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Linda Hamilton is mourning the loss of her twin sister Leslie Hamilton Freas. The nurse "unexpectedly passed away" on 22 August (20) in New Jersey, according to an obituary published by The Burlington County Times. She was 63.

"She passionately worked as an ER nurse, and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career," the obituary reads. "Leslie was the consummate caretaker, and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others. She was an avid fisherwoman through the years, and was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind."

Leslie appeared alongside Linda in 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" as a body double for her sister. She is survived by her three kids - Ashley, Adam, and Kendall - and her two grandchildren.

Linda has yet to publicly address her sister's passing.

