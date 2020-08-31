 
 

Chadwick Boseman's Death Announcement on Twitter Becomes Most-Liked Post Ever

Chadwick Boseman's Death Announcement on Twitter Becomes Most-Liked Post Ever
WENN
Celebrity

The post about the death of the 'Black Panther' actor makes a Twitter history as it rakes in more than 3 million retweets and nearly 7 million likes on the bluebird app.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chadwick Boseman has posthumously made Twitter history - his shock death announcement has become the most-liked post ever.

Representatives for the "Black Panther" star shared the sad news of his passing with a heartfelt statement late on Friday (28Aug20), revealing the 43 year old had lost his secret, four-year battle with colon cancer.

The message was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of a beaming Boseman resting on his elbows, with one hand on his head.

On Saturday, Twitter bosses declared the tragic but touching note had racked up a record number of 'likes' from fans, retweeting the final post on Boseman's account and referencing his role as King T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel superhero blockbuster by remarking, "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King #Wakandaforever."

By Sunday afternoon, the post had been retweeted more than three million times and had over 6.9 million 'likes.'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was the previous record holder thanks to a Nelson Mandela quote shared in a 2017 tweet in the wake of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one peaceful protester dead.

It read, "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."

Fittingly, Obama offered up his own tribute to Boseman on Saturday, recalling a White House screening event the star had attended to promote his 2013 movie 42, in which he portrayed groundbreaking baseball icon Jackie Robinson.

"Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson," the ex-leader wrote.

"You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain - what a use of his years."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also remembered Democratic Party supporter Boseman on social media following his death as did Barack's Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden, and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, adding to the celebrity tributes continuing to pour in from friends, fans, and colleagues of the late actor.

You can share this post!

Linda Hamilton Mourning Twin Sister's Death

Bella Thorne Apologizes to Sex Workers for Harming Their Income on OnlyFans
Related Posts
Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Devastated by Chadwick Boseman's Sudden Death

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Devastated by Chadwick Boseman's Sudden Death

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee