Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 28-year-old model spark dating rumors as they pack on the PDA while in the City of Love, with a stunning church in the background.

Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Are Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra officially a new item? The reality TV star, who has been leaving people guessing about the status of her relationship with her baby daddy Travis Scott (II) for months, has sparked dating rumors with the male model as they're pictured cuddling up in Paris.

It's the makeup mogul herself who shared pictures of their PDA via Instagram on Friday, August 28. The two pressed up against each other with Fai putting his hand on Kylie's waist as they posed with the background of a stunning church.

The 23-year-old beauty showed off her toned abs and enviable curves in a crop top teamed with black pants and gray sneakers while she also carried a handbag. Her rumored new boyfriend, meanwhile, kept it casual in a white shirt and dark pants with white sneakers.

Kylie left the images captionless, prompting her fans and followers to speculate on the nature of their relationship as she and Fai, who is also Kendall Jenner's good friend, have been spotted together several times in the past.

"Oh so they dating now? I'm confused," one commenter asked. A second user posed the same question, "Is that her new man?" Jumping to the conclusion that they're indeed a couple now, some followers tried to console Travis. "It's OK, Travis," one wrote, while another joked, "Travis [is] punching the air right now."

Kylie's famous friends were also gushing over her photos, with Hailey Baldwin writing, "Wow ok." Addison Rae commented, "living for this," while Sofia Richie left some fire emojis. Even Fai hopped into the comment section to add sparkles emojis.

Kylie and Travis broke up in October 2019, but they sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year when they jetted off for a family getaway in Montecito, California with their daughter Stormi in July. The exes reportedly shared a hotel room at the time.

"[They] looked like a couple," an eyewitness told InTouch of the family's weekend trip. "I saw Travis and Kylie at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel on Friday. They left on Saturday. ... They were in the hotel room the whole time. The nanny and the bodyguard brought Stormi out to the beach, but apart from that they never left the room."