Bernie Ecclestone Welcomes First Son at 89

WENN Celebrity

The Formula One boss is a proud father of baby boy Ace after his wife Fabiana Flosi gave birth to the bundle of joy roughly eight year after the couple got married.

Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is a dad again at the age of 89.

The race ace's wife, Fabiana Flosi, 44, has given birth to Bernie's fourth child - baby boy Ace, who is 65 years younger than the multi-millionaire's oldest daughter, Deborah.

"We have a son named Ace. I am so proud," Eccleston tells Swiss publication Blick. "It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank God."

The child, born four months before Bernie turns 90, is the tycoon's first son.

As well as Deborah, Bernie is dad to socialites Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31 - his children from his second marriage to Slavica Radic.

Eccleston wed his third wife, Fabiana, in 2012.