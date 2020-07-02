 
 

'Killing Eve' Producer Promises to Improve Diversity Amid Criticisms Over All-White Writers

'Killing Eve' Producer Promises to Improve Diversity Amid Criticisms Over All-White Writers
BBC America
TV

The executive producer of the Sandra Oh-fronted show has responded to backlash over the lack of writers of color working on the award-winning television series.

  • Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Killing Eve" executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle has promised to improve diversity on the show's writing team after criticism over the lack of writers of colour working on the show.

A post on Twitter by a writer, Kayleigh Llewellyn, which showed that every season four writer on a final day Zoom call was white, sparked a backlash against "Killing Eve" producers, who have been praised for giving women major creative roles and casting Asian-American Sandra Oh as the title character.

According to Britain's NME website, Gentle addressed the issue during a recent SeriesFest virtual panel, "Killing Eve: Behind the Lens", promising to do better and hire a more diverse team going forward.

"The make-up of the room should be more racially diverse than it is, and we're really aware of that and I take full responsibility for it," she said. "You look at that room and it's full of brilliant female writers, we've got a really strong LGBTQ contingent, but it's not good enough and we need to do better."

The show's boss added that the criticism, which came as the Black Lives Matter protests highlighted racial injustice across the world, has provoked much "soul-searching" among her team.

"We've all had long talks and lots of soul-searching and we can come up with excuses, we can come up with platitudes, we can talk about the people that we've spoken about in the past, but we've got to do better. All of our writers know we've got to do better," Gentle explained.

"But also, the production from the ground up - the entire production - we're looking at in terms of how we can make concrete change, because it's incredibly important to us and it's got to be change that lasts and is effective. I think this is an extraordinary moment, and we've got to make a difference. It's not good enough."

Oh, who stars as Eve, had previously told Variety magazine during a chat with Kerry Washington, "The development of people behind the camera is very slow in the U.K. Sometimes it would be me and 75 white people."

You can share this post!

Rich the Kid's Fiancee Tori Brixx Robbed in Armed Home Invasion

Bernie Ecclestone Welcomes First Son at 89
Related Posts
'Killing Eve' to Launch Season 3 Two Weeks Earlier

'Killing Eve' to Launch Season 3 Two Weeks Earlier

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wants to Give Herself Gruesome Part in Season 3 of 'Killing Eve'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wants to Give Herself Gruesome Part in Season 3 of 'Killing Eve'

BAFTA TV Awards 2019: 'Killing Eve' and 'Patrick Melrose' Come Out Triumphant

BAFTA TV Awards 2019: 'Killing Eve' and 'Patrick Melrose' Come Out Triumphant

Sandra Oh Has 'Creatively Moved On' From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sandra Oh Has 'Creatively Moved On' From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Most Read
Josh Gad Wraps Up His Fundraiser Series With 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Reunion
TV

Josh Gad Wraps Up His Fundraiser Series With 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Reunion

Alison Brie 'Truly Sorry' for Voicing Asian American Character in 'BoJack Horseman'

Alison Brie 'Truly Sorry' for Voicing Asian American Character in 'BoJack Horseman'

'Thirtysomething' Revival Gets Shelved

'Thirtysomething' Revival Gets Shelved

NeNe Leakes 'Finding Ways' to Handle Both 'RHOA' Season 13 and New Project

NeNe Leakes 'Finding Ways' to Handle Both 'RHOA' Season 13 and New Project

Ava DuVernay to Collaborate With Colin Kaepernick in Bringing His Story to Small Screen

Ava DuVernay to Collaborate With Colin Kaepernick in Bringing His Story to Small Screen

Lena Dunham Acknowledges 'White Privilege' As She's Criticized Over Her Poor Pitch for 'Girls'

Lena Dunham Acknowledges 'White Privilege' As She's Criticized Over Her Poor Pitch for 'Girls'

Tyler Cameron Spills New 'Bachelor' Matt James Looks for Woman Who Resembles His Mother

Tyler Cameron Spills New 'Bachelor' Matt James Looks for Woman Who Resembles His Mother

Nick Cannon's New Show 'Celebrity Call Center' to Debut July 13 on E!

Nick Cannon's New Show 'Celebrity Call Center' to Debut July 13 on E!

Mahershala Ali Lands Lead Role in HBO Series About Boxing Legend Jack Johnson

Mahershala Ali Lands Lead Role in HBO Series About Boxing Legend Jack Johnson

'AGT' Recap: Howie Mandel Gives His Golden Buzzer to Show's First Spoken Word Artist

'AGT' Recap: Howie Mandel Gives His Golden Buzzer to Show's First Spoken Word Artist

'Killing Eve' Producer Promises to Improve Diversity Amid Criticisms Over All-White Writers

'Killing Eve' Producer Promises to Improve Diversity Amid Criticisms Over All-White Writers