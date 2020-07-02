'Justice League' Star Ray Fisher Calls Joss Whedon 'Abusive' and 'Unprofessional'

WENN Movie

The Cyborg depicter apparently has no good impression of former Marvel helmer Joss Whedon, accusing the director who replaces Zack Snyder of misconduct in the workplace.

AceShowbiz - "Justice League" star Ray Fisher has slammed the superhero blockbuster's fill-in director, Joss Whedon, accusing the filmmaker of "abusive" and "unprofessional" conduct on set.

A day after the actor publicly retracted a statement he made about Whedon at Comic-Con 2017, in which he called the director "a great guy," Ray, who played Cyborg in the film, has lashed out, revealing the moviemaker did not endear himself to cast and crew after taking over the project from Zack Snyder, who was forced to step down due to a family tragedy.

"Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable," Fisher tweeted on Wednesday (01Jul20).

Whedon has yet to comment.