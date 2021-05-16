 
 

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

WENN
Movie

The 'Man of Steel' director would love for the movie studio to listen to the 'massive fandom' that want him to direct more DC movies following the release of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.

  • May 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros. chiefs listen to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC Comics movies.

The director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed "Justice League" and "Man of Steel" but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.

He told Jake's Takes, "I don't know what could be done as you go forward other than, I think the fan movement is so strong and the fan community is so - the intention is so pure - and I really have huge respect for it."

"I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with them and that they would see that there's this massive fandom that wants more of them, but who knows what they'll do."

Zack recently admitted he feared he would be sued by Warner Bros. officials over a campaign to release his version of "Justice League".

  See also...

The filmmaker was at the helm of the superhero blockbuster until May 2017 when he stepped down to mourn the death of his daughter Autumn and he was replaced by Joss Whedon, who changed the tone of the film.

A huge #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign was subsequently launched, featuring billboard adverts and planes flying banners, and, though the director came out in support of the idea, he never expected anything positive to happen.

He said, "I was more worried the studio would sue me. Do something to silence me."

Although some elements of the campaign led to in-fighting, Zack - who released his version of the film earlier this year - will always be grateful for what fans did.

He said, "Here's the reality. That fandom raised $750,000 (£531,915) for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. They've saved lives. That's a fact. But on the other hand, was it fun to provoke them? For a clickable thing? Yes. And they were an easy target. But they continue to raise money."

"There are not a lot of fan communities whose primary objective, other than seeing work of a guy they like, realised their other main thing was to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. For me, it's kind of hard to be mad at them."

