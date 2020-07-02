 
 

Kid Rock Sues Nashville Officials After Beer Permit Is Suspended

Celebrity

The Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse co-owned by the 'First Kiss' star is taking the local government to court over restrictions amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bosses at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse are suing officials in the city of Nashville for loss of income during the coronavirus crisis.

The "First Kiss" star's venue was forced to shut its doors during the Covid-19 pandemic but, since being allowed to reopen with heightened health and safety regulations, bosses were slapped with the citation after failing to comply amid the reopening effort.

Subsequently, the venue was one of four Nashville bars to receive a five-day beer permit suspension, with managers furious over the decision.

Steve Smith, co-owner of Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, blasted the order preventing bar service, insisting, "The Nashville government is, like, communist. They've got us behind a Berlin Wall."

He told The Tennessean, "We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They’re doing everything they can to put us out of business."

Now, according to Vulture, a lawsuit has been filed along with several other Nashville businesses for loss of income during the pandemic, claiming there is a "disparity" between how the city has treated restaurant owners and protestors in recent demonstrations.

Smith has been reluctant to alter business practices throughout the health crisis and previously evoked the Constitution in March (20), calling the mandate to close the Honky Tonk and other private businesses "unconstitutional."

