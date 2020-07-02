Rapper Stepa J. Groggs Dies at 32

Instagram Celebrity

The Injury Reserve member has passed away at the age of 32, only a year after releasing a debut album with his bandmates Ritchie With a T and Parker Corey.

Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Stepa J. Groggs has passed away at the age of 32.

The Injury Reserve star's death was confirmed by his Arizona-based rap group in a tribute shared on social media on Tuesday (30Jun20). A cause of death has yet to be announced.

"REST IN POWER," the tribute read. "Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020)."

Groggs was a founding member of Injury Reserve, which he started with fellow rapper Ritchie With a T in 2013 after working at a Vans sneakers store that Ritchie's mother owned.

The hip-hop duo later recruited Parker Corey into the line-up and became a trio and scored success after releasing several mixtapes and EPs and their self-titled debut album last year (19).

Following news of Groggs' passing, Ritchie paid tribute to his pal on his Instagram sharing photos of his friend throughout the years.

"REST IN POWER my brother," he wrote. "I love you so much."

Corey also posted a slideshow of Groggs in his honour, writing on his Instagram account, "Rest in power."