 
 

Paris Jackson Sparks Fury With Female Jesus Role in New Movie 'Habit'

Christians have denounced the upcoming feature film and called it 'blasphemous,' urging people to sign online petition in order to put pressure to have the project blocked.

  • Jul 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson's role as a female Jesus in a new movie has been denounced by more than 265,000 Christians who have signed a petition calling the film "blasphemous."

Michael Jackson's daughter's role in Janell Shirtcliff's film "Habit", which stars Bella Thorne as a "street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish," was announced in April (20).

Now, angry Christians are claiming Paris, a singer and actress who identifies as gay and is dating her bandmate Gabriel Glenn, will play a "lesbian Jesus" with more than 265,000 petitioning the movie studios Lionsgate and Warner Bros. not to pick up the indie production.

"A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman," the Change.org petition reads. "The film 'Habit' stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of 'lesbian Jesus.' "

"Distributors haven't picked it up as of yet, so let's please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society."

Although the petitioners claim Jesus will be depicted as a lesbian, this has not been specified by producers. The movie, which also stars Gavin Rossdale, previously sparked protests from an organisation called One Million Moms, who called it "sacrilegious" and started a petition which has attracted more than 69,000 signatures.

