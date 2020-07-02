 
 

Ice Cube Slaps Reporter With Cease-and-Desist for Bringing Up Old Claims He Assaulted a Rabbi

Ice Cube Slaps Reporter With Cease-and-Desist for Bringing Up Old Claims He Assaulted a Rabbi
The rapper-turned-actor threatens to bring Marlow Stern of The Daily Beast to court after the latter blasts the former N.W.A member for allegedly ordering his security to beat up a rabbi in 2015.

AceShowbiz - Ice Cube has taken a legal action against a reporter for bringing up old claims that he assaulted a rabbi. The "Ride Along" star made sure he wasn't playing with his threat after Marlow Stern of The Daily Beast wrote an article detailing "Ice Cube's Long, Disturbing History of Anti-Semitism."

In the article, Stern wrote, "It is hard to give Ice Cube the benefit of the doubt given the fact that his anti-Semitic activities have extended beyond the realm of the internet." He continued, "He's an ardent supporter of Louis Farrakhan, one of the world's most prominent anti-Semites, and, most troubling of all, the rapper and actor was accused in May 2015 of ordering his entourage to beat up a rabbi."

In 2015, it was reported that Ice Cube, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson, ordered his security to beat up Rabbi P. Taras after the rabbi accidentally bumped into the 51-year-old star outside an elevator at the MGM Detroit hotel. The rabbi filed a $2 million lawsuit against Ice Cube for assault and battery, but the former N.W.A member denied the allegations.

As the article gained traction on social media, Ice Cube took to Twitter to hit back at Marlow. "The statement by Marlow Stern is a f**kin lie," he tweeted on Tuesday, June 1. "I never ordered my security to beat up anybody. Get your facts straight or I'll see you in court you a**hole."

He later posted a photo of the reporter and wrote, "This is Marlow Stern, the punk that's out there pushing that poison." He later shared images of a cease-and-desist letter addressed to the journalist, demanding a retraction of the article. "Don't play with me," he warned Marlow. "This is just phase one."

Ice Cube is a known supporter of the Nation of Islam and its leader Louis Farrakhan. He recently battled CNN host Jack Tapper's claim that Louis is a "vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist," telling the news anchor to "watch [his] mouth."

