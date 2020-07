Instagram Celebrity

The 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' actor comes out with the news about Coco Austin's dad just two days after urging fans to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper and actor Ice-T's father-in-law has been hospitalised in Arizona with COVID-19.

The star has shared a photo of Coco Austin's dad wearing an oxygen mask on social media.

"Coco's father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ," Ice-T tweeted on Tuesday, two days after he urged fans to take coronavirus seriously.

Ice-T encourages the usage of face mask in public amid the COVD-19 pandemic.

"At this point, wearing a Mask in public is more of an IQ test," he wrote.