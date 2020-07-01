 
 

Ne-Yo's Baby Mama Monyetta Shaw Shows Off New Ring as She Announces Engagement

The mother of two who was previously engaged to the 'Miss Independent' hitmaker flashes her diamond ring on Instagram as she announces she has a new fiance.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo's baby mama Monyetta Shaw has announced her engagement.

Shaw, who was previously engaged to the star and shares two kids, daughter Madilyn and son Mason, and the "Miss Independent" hitmaker, took to Instagram to share the happy news.

While she didn't reveal the identity of her husband-to-be, Shaw posted a snap of the mystery man's hand alongside hers, showing off her massive new rock alongside her own new bling.

Shaw maintains a relationship with Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, as they co-parent their kids - despite him notably urging her to go through a sterilisation process after they had kids, after which he remarried and went on to have two more children.

The "Closer" hitmaker and his wife Crystal Renay welcomed a son named Roman Alexander-Raj Smith in 2018 after previously welcoming Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr. two years earlier.

