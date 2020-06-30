Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over Secret New Boyfriend: 'He's So Fine'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Savage' hitmaker, who was previously dating Moneybagg Yo, reveals on Instagram Live after her performance at BET Awards that she is currently in a relationship.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is off the market. The Texas-born raptress, who had been single following her split from Moneybagg Yo in 2019, has apparently been seeing a new man quietly. She broke the news during an Instagram Live on Sunday, June 28 following her big night at the 2020 BET Awards.

"Don't hit my phone, cause I got a man," she announced her current relationship status. "I'm just playing," she coyly said, before confirming, "No, I do got a man, and he don't like that s**t." Gushing about her new man, she shared, "And he's SO fine. And he's SO cute," but stopped short from revealing his identity.

But instead of congratulating Megan on her supposed new relationship, many people were not convinced by her booze-fueled announcement. Some Instagram users thought she was referring to her stylist EJ who was in the video with her, though others argued that she wasn't talking about her best friend EJ.

"How can y’all still not comprehend sarcasm," a doubtful person responded to others' reactions. "Did you break your back with this reach? She's clearly joking," another claimed, while a third person remarked, "She plays too much."

Joking or not, Megan has not been in a public relationship since her split from Moneybagg Yo last year. She was briefly linked to G-Eazy after a video of him kissing her cheek surfaced on social media following the 2020 Super Bowl, but she shut down the speculation. "Nowwww y'all got all y'all jokes out," she tweeted at the time. "But I am not f***ing G-Eazy."

The 25-year-old raptress later sparked dating rumors with Tory Lanez after they hung out together during the coronavirus quarantine, but it's never confirmed.

It remains to be seen whether Megan will introduce her so-called secret new boyfriend to her fans.