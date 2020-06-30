NeNe Leakes 'Finding Ways' to Handle Both 'RHOA' Season 13 and New Project

Bravo TV

The Bravo personality's team insists that the firing rumors surrounding NeNe isn't true and reveals that the reason why she has yet to sign the new contract was because she's tapped to co-host a new show on E!.

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes is not going anywhere. Amid rumors that she's fired from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and will not be returning to its upcoming season 13, her team insists that there is no truth to the rumors and reveals that the reason why she has yet to sign the new contract is because she's tapped to co-host a new show on E!.

The network announced on Monday, June 29 that NeNe would be co-hosting a brand new show with pal and former co-host of "Fashion Police", Brad Goreski. Loosely titled "Glamsquad Showdown", the new project is said to be a comedic beauty competition series that celebrates the best celebrity "glam squads" in the business.

According to a press release, the new show will invite two celebrity friends or co-stars' elite teams of hair stylists, makeup artists and wardrobe consultants. They will compete and showcase their amazing skills in front of an energetic and interactive live-studio audience in hopes of getting ultimate beauty bragging rights and prize money for charity.

NeNe's manager Steven Grossman reveals to HollywoodLife.com that "Glamsquad Showdown" will not get in the way with the TV star's gig on "RHOA". Claiming that the firing rumors were "absolutely not true," Steven said that "Nene is definitely leaning towards finding ways she can do both her new E! show and 'RHOA'."

Meanwhile, a source shares that NeNe is heavily affected by the rumors. "Nene was discouraged when she heard that the rumors about her being fired were planted by someone from the show," the source spills. "She's sick of feeling sabotaged and manipulated to lose her cool since they know which buttons to push behind the scenes."

This arrives after NeNe laughed off the speculations. In a Wednesday, June 17 post on Instagram, NeNe shared a meme of herself laughing which seemed to be serving as her response to the rumors. "I can't chileeeeeeee," so she wrote in the caption. She also tweeted several laughing emojis on her Twitter page.

Speculations that NeNe was fired from the Bravo reality TV show started to circulate online after NeNe wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "You are NOT going to get away with this! I promise." That prompted people to think that the 52-year-old was permanently removed from the show.

Further fueling the rumors was famed blogger B. Scott who shared an exclusive report of NeNe's alleged firing. The blogger claimed that the producers of the show didn't ask NeNe to return for the next season. Additionally, the report said NeNe's rep asked the blogger to take down the story but refused.