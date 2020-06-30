Lady A, John Legend and Tim McGraw Lined Up for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

WENN Music

The two-hour live telecast will be hosted by 'Today' anchor Craig Melvin, and be kicked off with a special performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

AceShowbiz - Lady A, John Legend and Tim McGraw are among the stars performing at this year's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular".

The annual Independence Day celebration will include a line-up of performances by the country trio, formerly Lady Antebellum, as well as Legend and McGraw, Brad Paisley, Black Eyed Peas and The Killers.

Today anchor Craig Melvin will host the two-hour live telecast, which will air from New York City and kick off with a special performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

The event will conclude with a fireworks show, captured from a series of weeklong surprise displays across all five of the Big Apple's boroughs, in addition to a live grand finale.

Between 29 June and 4 July, the displays will be announced on select evenings at one or two land or water-based locations throughout the city. Each five-minute display will showcase Macy's signature pyrotechnic design and scale, and was created so New Yorkers could enjoy the fireworks without creating crowds amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The extravaganza will be set to a musical score including "America the Beautiful", recorded specially for the show by Legend, "God Bless America" and "The Star Spangled Banner" performed by former "The Voice" contestant Jeremy Gaynor, among other classic tracks and popular music favourites.

The "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" airs 4 July 4 at 8 P.M. ET on NBC, with an encore presentation set to follow at 10 P.M. ET.