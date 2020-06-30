 
 

BRIT Awards 2021 Moved to New May Date in Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Music

About the three-month push back, the British Phonographic Industry reasons that the 'safety and logistical considerations'of staging a major awards bash in February would be too tough.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - The 2021 edition of the BRIT Awards has been pushed back from its traditional February date to May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers at U.K. music body, the British Phonographic Industry, announced the move to 11 May on Monday (June 29) after consulting with top U.K. music figures, sponsors and broadcasters ITV.

BPI chiefs said that the "safety and logistical considerations" of staging a major awards bash in February would be too tough and that global superstars may not be able to attend should it be held in February.

Geoff Taylor, the BPI and BRIT Awards' Chief Executive explained in a statement: "We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music."

"We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times."

Lewis Capaldi and British rapper Dave were the big winners at this year's ceremony, which took place just before the Covid-19 pandemic escalated. Lewis took home two prizes, Best New Artist, and Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved". Dave's LP "Psychodrama", meanwhile, won the prestigious British Album of the Year honour.

The organisers of Britain's top songwriting awards, The Ivors, also announced on Monday that their ceremony will no longer go ahead on 2 September, although the winners of the Ivor Novello awards will be announced on that date.

