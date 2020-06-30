'Thirtysomething' Revival Gets Shelved

MGM Television TV

The much-anticipated sequel to the hit Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick-created TV drama was set to revisit the characters of the show through the eyes of their grown-up children.

AceShowbiz - The "Thirtysomething" revival has been shelved at ABC.

Network bosses have opted not to move forward with the much-anticipated follow-up to the hit 1980s and 1990s TV drama from original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick.

The sequel was set to revisit the characters of the show through the eyes of their grown-up children, played Odette Annable, Chris Wood and Patrick Fugit.

Original stars Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, Patty Wettig, Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper had all signed on to appear on the new series.