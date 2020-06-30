 
 

'Thirtysomething' Revival Gets Shelved

'Thirtysomething' Revival Gets Shelved
The much-anticipated sequel to the hit Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick-created TV drama was set to revisit the characters of the show through the eyes of their grown-up children.

  Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - The "Thirtysomething" revival has been shelved at ABC.

Network bosses have opted not to move forward with the much-anticipated follow-up to the hit 1980s and 1990s TV drama from original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick.

The sequel was set to revisit the characters of the show through the eyes of their grown-up children, played Odette Annable, Chris Wood and Patrick Fugit.

Original stars Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, Patty Wettig, Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper had all signed on to appear on the new series.

