'Father Ted' Co-Creator Gets Permanently Suspended From Twitter for Hateful Conduct

Graham Linehan, who also created 'The IT Crowd', has had his account shut down by app officials after his reaction to a Pride Month message on the Women's Institute page drew complaints.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Father Ted" co-creator Graham Linehan has been banned from Twitter after violating the social media platform's "hateful conduct" policy with comments deemed offensive to the transgender community.

The Irish writer, who has hit headlines in the past for his transphobic views, had his @glinner account shut down by app officials on Saturday (June 27) after drawing complaints with his reaction to a Pride Month message on the Women's Institute page, which paid tribute to its trans members.

"Men aren't women tho (sic)," Linehan wrote in response.

The post led Twitter bosses to boot the 52-year-old from the site altogether, with a representative confirming: "The account has been permanently suspended after repeated violations of our rules against hateful conduct and platform manipulation."

The news was welcomed by LBGTQ supporters and equal rights activists, with British transgender model Munroe Bergdorf personally applauding the swift action.

"As someone who Graham Linehan repeatedly abused, I am happy that today @twitter is a little bit safer for all trans people," she shared. "Transphobia is not an opinion, it is not 'free speach', it is violent, toxic and harmful."

Munroe Bergdorf applauded Twitter for permanently suspending Graham Linehan's account.

The suspension of Linehan, who also created U.K. sitcom "The IT Crowd", comes as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling continues to draw criticism for questioning the idea that "sex isn't real" in a series of recent tweets that LGBTQ activists condemned as transphobic.