'Sooty' Star Matthew Corbett Recalls Thinking He Would Die When Battling Coronavirus

Celebrity

Though he has overcome the COVID-19, the British TV favorite admits that his current condition prompted him to sell his home and move to a retirement village with his wife.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - British TV favorite Matthew Corbett almost died while battling coronavirus in intensive care.

The longtime "Sooty" star, 72, spent weeks in the hospital battling the virus and admits that at one point he thought he was going to die.

The puppeteer tells Cheshire Life, "I caught corona (sic). I was in Warrington General Hospital for 10 nights and have been told since that it was touch-and-go as to whether I would survive."

"As a result of the coronavirus I then got pneumonia, which led to atrial fibrillation. It was much worse for my family than for me. They were terrified, they thought I wasn't coming out of hospital."

The TV veteran admits he's still weak and often struggles for breath and the whole ordeal has prompted him to sell his home and move to a retirement village with his wife.

"I can't mow the lawn - it's too big. I can't carry down the shopping."