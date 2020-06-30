 
 

'Sooty' Star Matthew Corbett Recalls Thinking He Would Die When Battling Coronavirus

'Sooty' Star Matthew Corbett Recalls Thinking He Would Die When Battling Coronavirus
Celebrity

Though he has overcome the COVID-19, the British TV favorite admits that his current condition prompted him to sell his home and move to a retirement village with his wife.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - British TV favorite Matthew Corbett almost died while battling coronavirus in intensive care.

The longtime "Sooty" star, 72, spent weeks in the hospital battling the virus and admits that at one point he thought he was going to die.

The puppeteer tells Cheshire Life, "I caught corona (sic). I was in Warrington General Hospital for 10 nights and have been told since that it was touch-and-go as to whether I would survive."

"As a result of the coronavirus I then got pneumonia, which led to atrial fibrillation. It was much worse for my family than for me. They were terrified, they thought I wasn't coming out of hospital."

The TV veteran admits he's still weak and often struggles for breath and the whole ordeal has prompted him to sell his home and move to a retirement village with his wife.

"I can't mow the lawn - it's too big. I can't carry down the shopping."

You can share this post!

Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres Team Up With Global Citizen to Launch Juneteenth Pledge

'Father Ted' Co-Creator Gets Permanently Suspended From Twitter for Hateful Conduct
Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio's Controversial 'Slavery is White Blessing' Comments

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Sia Says Sons 'Suffered a Lot' Before Adoption

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

'Shrek 2' Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestant Gia Gunn Backtracks on 'COVID-19 Is a Hoax' Comments After Backlash

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestant Gia Gunn Backtracks on 'COVID-19 Is a Hoax' Comments After Backlash

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?