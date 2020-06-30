 
 

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'
MGM
Movie

Although the film adaptation of Aretha's life story has caused controversy among some members of her family, Brigitte declares on social media that it is 'a must see movie.'

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Aretha Franklin's niece Brigitte gushed Jennifer Hudson's biopic of the late singer is a "must see movie" after the teaser trailer dropped on Sunday, June 28.

"Respect", the film adaptation of Aretha's life story, has caused controversy among some members of the family, such as her youngest son Kecalf, who insisted he and his siblings didn't support the film in a tweet back in January.

However, one person who's already a big fan of the movie is Brigitte, who tweeted a link to the teaser trailer and wrote alongside it, "A must see movie!!! @IAMJHUD did an excellent job portraying my aunt!"

While Jennifer didn't publicly respond to the tweet, she did share it on her Instagram Stories.

Jennifer Hudson Reposts Aretha Franklin's Niece's Tweet

Jennifer Hudson reposted tweet by Aretha Franklin's niece.

The trailer for the upcoming film dropped during the virtual BET Awards on Sunday night, during which the former "American Idol" star performed Franklin's "Young, Gifted and Black".

In the teaser for the movie, Jennifer can be heard performing her take on Aretha's "Respect", with scenes from the film showing the young singer working to make it in the music industry, as well as demanding "respect" from those she was working with - telling one executive to call her Miss Franklin.

"Respect" is due for release in December.

You can share this post!

Kanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Threatens to Sue Over Alleged Bullying Attempt to Shut Him Up

Johnny Depp Determined to Have Breached Court Order in Libel Case
Related Posts
Aretha Franklin's Son Slams Producers of Biopic for Failing to Consult His Family

Aretha Franklin's Son Slams Producers of Biopic for Failing to Consult His Family

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

See Jennifer Hudson's Transformation Into Aretha Franklin in First Set Photo of Biopic

See Jennifer Hudson's Transformation Into Aretha Franklin in First Set Photo of Biopic

Mary J. Blige Joins Aretha Franklin Biopic

Mary J. Blige Joins Aretha Franklin Biopic

Most Read
Russell Crowe Bans His Mother From Watching His Movie 'Unhinged'
Movie

Russell Crowe Bans His Mother From Watching His Movie 'Unhinged'

Ian McKellen Feels Lucky to Land Lead Role in Age-Blind Version of 'Hamlet' Play

Ian McKellen Feels Lucky to Land Lead Role in Age-Blind Version of 'Hamlet' Play

Gerard Butler Working on 'Fantastic Idea' for 'Angel Has Fallen' Sequel

Gerard Butler Working on 'Fantastic Idea' for 'Angel Has Fallen' Sequel

Margot Robbie Attached to Female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot

Margot Robbie Attached to Female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot

'The Da Vinci Code' Heading to Stage for New Adaptation

'The Da Vinci Code' Heading to Stage for New Adaptation

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Join Others in Quibi's 'The Princess Bride' Remake

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Join Others in Quibi's 'The Princess Bride' Remake

Elizabeth Banks Boards 'The Magic School Bus' Live Action Movie

Elizabeth Banks Boards 'The Magic School Bus' Live Action Movie

Wayne Rooney Documentary Is in the Works

Wayne Rooney Documentary Is in the Works

Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'

Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic