Kanye West's Ex-Bodyguard Threatens to Sue Over Alleged Bullying Attempt to Shut Him Up

Steve Stanulis has responded to the accusation made by the 'Stronger' rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian that suggested he violated their 2016 confidentiality agreement.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard is considering taking the stars to court for allegedly attempting to bully him into silence.

Steve Stanulis hit headlines in May (20) after he appeared on the Hollywood Raw Podcast and branded Kanye the "neediest, moodiest client" he'd ever had, while also spilling all about the "ridiculous" rules the rapper reportedly has his employees follow, such as insisting the bodyguard walked 10 paces behind him on city streets.

Representatives for Kanye and his wife Kim fired off a cease-and-desist notice after the revealing chat, accusing him of violating their 2016 confidentiality agreement and making "false and defamatory" statements about the couple, while warning he could face a $10 million (£8 million) lawsuit if he breached the terms again.

However, Stanulis' lawyer, Dmitriy Shakhnevich, claims the security guard-turned-actor and director never signed a confidentiality contract, and he is ready to file his own legal action if the superstars continue to try and shut him up.

"Our client is being bullied here, and we will not stand for that," Shakhnevich told the New York Post's Page Six.