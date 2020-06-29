Bob Dylan Earns Highest Charting Album After a Decade on Billboard 200 Chart

Music

The legendary musician's 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' lands at No. 2 at this week's chart, while Lil Baby's 'My Turn' stays stationery at the top of the chart with 70,000 albums sold.

AceShowbiz - Bob Dylan has landed his highest charting album in over a decade after debuting "Rough and Rowdy Ways" at number two on the Billboard 200.

He was 20,000 sales shy of ending Lil Baby's run at the top, but the rapper's "My Turn" scores a fourth week at the summit, with 70,000 albums sold.

Lil Baby debuted at the top of the countdown back in March and returned for an uninterrupted three weeks earlier this month.

Dylan's new release becomes the folk-rock icon's 23rd top 10 album and makes him the only artist to log at least one top 40 album in each decade from the 1960s to the 2020s. His first Billboard 200 top 40 hit was "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan", which peaked at 22 in 1963, and he scored his first top 10 two years later with "Bringing It All Back Home".

Meanwhile, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie enjoys a chart surge as his album "Artist 2.0" rockets back into the top 10 from 80 to three thanks to a reissue release, and DaBaby's "Blame It On Baby" and Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" both slip a spot to numbers four and five.

Just outside the top five, pregnant Teyana Taylor lands her first top 10 record as "The Album" bows at number eight.

