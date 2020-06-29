Fans Slam 'Thirsty' Brandi Glanville for Posting Pic of Her Allegedly Kissing Denise Richards

WENN/Dave Starbuck Celebrity

Fans of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' are apparently not happy with the fact that Brandi still hangs up on the rumors, prompting them to call her 'messy' and 'thirsty.'

AceShowbiz - The hookup rumors involving Brandi Glanville and her former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Denise Richards have yet to end. The former sent fans into frenzy after she took to Twitter on Saturday, June 27 to post a picture of her kissing a woman who looked a lot like Denise.

In the dimly-lit close-up photo, the woman could be seen kissing her on her cheek. Brandi, meanwhile, puckered her lips. Captioning the picture, Brandi wrote, "Making dinner for my fam/neighbors -#snack on this."

Brandi Glanville shared a picture of her kissing a Denise Richards lookalike.

While Brandi didn't disclose the identity of the other woman in the snap, many assumed that it was Denise, who was rumored to be hooking up with Brandi amid her marriage to Aaron Phypers. Fans were apparently not happy with the fact that Brandi still hung up on the rumors, prompting them to call her "messy" and "thirsty."

"The thirst is real. Perhaps you should chug some water," one fan sarcastically suggested. "This proves thirst and motive on your end. Nothing more," someone else added.

"Love you but you really gotta stop. This just makes you look bad and goes to show the same ugly character," one other wrote to Brandi. Meanwhile, one person reminded the 47-year-old that "Despite what you think, you will never go back to that show. Unlike you, those Girls are smart enough to know that you can turn against them in a heat of a moment and you're too risky for their spot. You have no 'loyalty' for what you did to LVP, and now Denise. #RHOBH."

The hookup rumors between Brandi and Denise started when the "RHOBH" cast went on a trip to Rome in late November 2019. The ladies confronted Denise about a possible affair with Brandi. Denise, however, denied the rumors as a rep for her said that "the story isn't true."

Meanwhile, Brandi appeared to break silence on the rumors as she wrote a cryptic post on Instagram on January 9. "When you want to respond but are not 'allowed' to…," so she captioned a snap of herself laughing and looking zen on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".

The 47-year-old fueled the speculations with a not-so-PG tweet directed to Denise on February 3. It started after Denise took to her Twitter account to ask her online devotees for help to decide a new tag line for her for the new season of the Bravo reality show. "Any good tag lines for me for #rhobh ?!? And no… I did not quit," she tweeted. Later, Brandi appeared to respond to it in a now-deleted post that read, "I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat p***y.' "