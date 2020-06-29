Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'EastEnders' actress reveals to her online followers that a group of men broke into her house when she's home alone and threatened her with knife.

Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Grown-up child star Molly Conlin is recovering after a terrifying home raid, during which she was held at knifepoint.

The former "EastEnders" star took to Twitter on Saturday night, June 27, 2020 to reveal four men had broken into her house in Essex, England while she was home alone hours earlier.

The 19 year old, who played Dotty Cotton on TV in Britain from 2008 to 2010, claims one of the intruders dragged her upstairs and held her at knife point while his associates looked for things to steal before eventually leaving with her brother's Audi, a mobile phone, and jewellery items.

"So I didn't know whether to write a post or not but my mum's saying it's the best thing to do as you never know if it's going to happen to you," the actress wrote. "At 3 o'clock today I was in my house when I got a knock on the door, I opened it thinking it was the delivery man. 2 tall black men barged in, pushed me to the ground, dragged me upstairs and held me at knife point while raiding my house. I was literally praying as I thought I was going to die."

"Little did I know 2 (others) had come through the back of my house also and found my brothers car keys and later all jumped into his black Audi A1 and took my phone and a watch (sic). They were screaming at me, telling me they was going to hurt me if I didn't give them anything while I was begging for my life being pinned down to the floor (sic). PLEASE can everyone lock their front doors as I see this happen on Facebook the other day and never thought this would happen to me (sic)."

"I'm so grateful none of my family was home at the time and it was only me. Please spread the word."

Essex Police officials have confirmed they received reports about the alleged incident.

"We are appealing for information about an aggravated burglary in #Witham today, Saturday 27 June," a Facebook post reads. "We received reports that two masked men knocked at an address in Cressing Road at around 3pm before forcing their way inside. The men, who were described as being black, threatened a woman with a knife before carrying out a messy search of the bedrooms. They made off with a watch worth a four-figure sum and a black Audi A1 Sport. Fortunately, the woman was not hurt but she was left shaken by the incident."

Cops are appealing for anyone with information or security footage to call them.