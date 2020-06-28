Robbie Williams Writing Songs With Take That's Gary Barlow

Instagram Music

The 'Radio' hitmaker hints at another Take That reunion project as he reveals about having several songwriting sessions with one of his former bandmates.

AceShowbiz - Robbie Williams has insisted "Take That will ride again" after teaming up with bandmate Gary Barlow for several songwriting sessions in the past few weeks.

The 46-year-old singer delighted fans by joining Gary, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald for a livestreamed fundraiser last month, May 2020 - the first time he'd performed with the band since 2018.

But it hopefully won't be the last, as Robbie was asked about potentially working with Take That again as he was interviewed on Mark Wright's Heart Evening Show" on Thursday night, June 25, 2020.

"I've been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks too," Robbie said when interviewer Mark asked him if there were any more Take That plans in the pipeline.

However, Robbie remained resolutely tight-lipped as to when a potential reunion could take place.

"Yeah, so, you know, we will ride again, me and my brothers," he said. "I don’t know when that's going to be but we will ride again."