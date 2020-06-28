Brian McKnight Confirms New Album 'Exodus' Is His Final Record

Instagram Music

The 'Back at One' hitmaker is releasing his sixteenth studio album to mark his first album since 2017's 'Genesis' and his final project of all original material.

AceShowbiz - Brian McKnight's next album looks set to be his last, but he'll never stop making music.

The 51-year-old singer is dropping his new record "Exodus" on Friday, June 26, 2020 and told Entertainment Tonight that rumours he's done releasing new tracks are true.

"This is it, as far as records go," he explained. "I'll always do shows, maybe not 150 a year, and who knows when we'll go back to work and have another show, but I think this is a good time."

"Just like Michael Jordan, I respectfully say, 'Hey, I may come back and do another one.' I don't know right now. The way I feel is... there are other things I'd like to do. I'd like to travel with (my wife) Leilani, for just travel sake instead of work, and you know, a lot of other things. So we'll see. But as of right now Exodus is it."

However, McKnight has no intention of stopping making music - it's just that he probably won't release it.

"I need to be in a different headspace I think for a while and to see where a lot of things have changed in this business," he said. "A lot of music and the way music is made has changed. People keep saying, 'Oh, it's gonna come back around to this,'…I haven't seen that yet. Right now, I think I've said everything I wanted to say and we'll see what happens next."