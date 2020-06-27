 
 

Ian McKellen Feels Lucky to Land Lead Role in Age-Blind Version of 'Hamlet' Play

Ian McKellen Feels Lucky to Land Lead Role in Age-Blind Version of 'Hamlet' Play
WENN
Movie

This new adaptation of William Shakespeare's twisting tragedy is set to be the first British theater production to begin rehearsals following the easing of the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ian McKellen is to play Hamlet in an age-blind version of the William Shakespeare play that's set to be the first British theatre production to begin rehearsals following the easing of the U.K.'s Covid-19 lockdown.

Rehearsals will begin on Monday, June 29, even though none of the cast know when they will be able to stage the play, with bosses at the Theatre Royal Windsor in Berkshire, England hoping to put the play on after their annual winter pantomime.

The new adaptation of Shakespeare's twisting tragedy about a Danish royal family will feature 81-year-old McKellen as Hamlet - a role he played in a touring production almost 50 years ago, that is usually played by a younger actor. It is produced by famed theatre impresario Bill Kenwright and will be directed by Sean Mathias as the first production of his inaugural season in charge of the Theatre Royal.

Revealing how delighted he is to be heading back on stage, Ian says in a press release: "I feel lucky to be working again, thanks to Bill Kenwright's inspiring optimism and Sean Mathias' invitation to re-examine Hamlet, 50 years on from my first go. So now we will meet again. Don't know when, but do know where - Theatre Royal Windsor!".

Theatre chiefs also promised to follow government guidance on keeping their actors safe from the coronavirus, with rehearsals beginning with strict measures in place around physical distancing, screening, hygiene and personal protective equipment.

"The Lord of the Rings" star will also perform in Martin Sherman's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard", playing the role of Firs the elderly manservant, which will follow "Hamlet" at the Theatre Royal.

You can share this post!

Christina Aguilera Gets Candid About Having to Protect Her 'Too Ethnic' Name

JoJo Siwa Claps Back at 'Irresponsible' Blackface Allegations Over Her 'Nonstop' Music Video
Related Posts
Ian McKellen to Celebrate 50th Broadway Debut Anniversary With One-Night-Only Charity Show

Ian McKellen to Celebrate 50th Broadway Debut Anniversary With One-Night-Only Charity Show

Ian McKellen Apologizes After 'Trivializing' Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer's Alleged Abuse

Ian McKellen Apologizes After 'Trivializing' Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer's Alleged Abuse

Ian McKellen Is 'Glad' He Came Out Before Receiving Knighthood

Ian McKellen Is 'Glad' He Came Out Before Receiving Knighthood

Ian McKellen Considers Planning Funeral Rehearsal for Himself

Ian McKellen Considers Planning Funeral Rehearsal for Himself

Most Read
Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away
Movie

Hugh Jackman Assures Delay of 'The Music Man' Broadway Opening Will Not Take Energy Away

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

'Birds of Prey' Climbs to the Top of U.K.'s Official Film Chart

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Matrix 4' Stars Resume Filming in Berlin Despite Spike of Coronavirus Cases in Germany

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

'Gone With the Wind' Adds Video About Racist Treatments Received by Hattie McDaniel at Oscars

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'

Jojo Siwa Secures Lead Role in Will Smith's Movie 'Bounce'

'Dracula' Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper 'Evil' Words to Winona Ryder

'Dracula' Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper 'Evil' Words to Winona Ryder

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Weigh In on 'Wedding Crashers' Sequel

Demi Moore Lands Lead Role in Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Demi Moore Lands Lead Role in Pandemic Thriller 'Songbird'

Henry Cavill Credits His Superman Role for Teaching Him a Lot About Himself

Henry Cavill Credits His Superman Role for Teaching Him a Lot About Himself

Johnny Depp Rumored to Play Joker in 'Batman Beyond' Film

Johnny Depp Rumored to Play Joker in 'Batman Beyond' Film

Zoe Kravitz Trying to 'Stay More Focused' Amid 'Pressure' After Landing Catwoman Role

Zoe Kravitz Trying to 'Stay More Focused' Amid 'Pressure' After Landing Catwoman Role