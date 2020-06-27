 
 

Tyler Perry Donates New Van to Homeless Organization Following Public Plea

The 'House of Payne' filmmaker has gifted a brand new vehicle to a nonprofit organization which is in much need of a car to deliver personal hygiene products to the homeless.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tyler Perry has donated a much-needed van to an organisation in Atlanta that provides hygiene products to people experiencing homelessness.

Perry donated the brand new van to Erica Wright and her Project U First the first non-profit to deliver personal hygiene products to those in need.

Wright shared an update on Facebook Live after the "A Fall from Grace" star donated a brand-new cargo van to the organisation after she made an appeal on a local radio station on Wednesday, June 25, 2020 for a vehicle to replace her 2008 Honda Civic.

"Hey guys, I told you I had some exciting news today. Yesterday, after we aired on Channel 2, Tyler Perry called and told me he was going to donate a van," Wright said a Facebook Live video on Thursday.

"I am so excited," the emotional charity chief said as she was handed the keys. After expressing her gratitude, she said she will now be able to help even more people in need.

"Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace," Wright wrote in a caption for the video, adding, "God's Grace is Sufficient."

She and her non-profit are well known in the community for providing 'Love Bags' filled with hygiene products to those experiencing homelessness in Atlanta during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Through his own charity, the Perry Foundation, the "Madea" star has donated millions of dollars to non-profit organisations to help eradicate homelessness, support civil rights causes, aid survivors of natural disasters and provide fresh water to those in need.

