 
 

Reese Witherspoon Learns About Homosexuality During Los Angeles Audition

During a conversation with Regina King, the 'Little Fires Everywhere' star admits she had a very traditional view of sexuality before her career took off in Hollywood.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon had no idea what homosexuality was until she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

The actress, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, reveals she had a very traditional view of sexuality before her career took off and she found herself hanging out with gay people in Hollywood.

"No one spoke to me abut sexuality when I was a teenager," she shared during a conversation with Regina King for Variety. "I didn't understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn't explain it; my parents didn't explain it."

The star, who appeared with King in "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde", learned what being gay was from a fellow aspiring actor.

"I had to learn (about it) from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles," she added.

Witherspoon also revealed she incorporated a conversation on the subject she had with her grandmother into her recent series "Little Fires Everywhere".

"She said: 'Homosexuality is very rare, Reese. That's not a thing that happens very often'. And we put it in the script," Witherspoon said.

The "Big Little Lies" star previously discussed how her views on homosexuality were shaped by her Southern upbringing during a 2006 interview with Chelsea Handler.

"I grew up, obviously, in the South and there is amazing, wonderful connectivity and people are loving and communitive," she said. "But there is a tiny aspect of it... People use parts of the Bible in order to express their intolerance and their hate and they manipulate it."

