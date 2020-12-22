 
 

KJ Apa Recalls Embarrassingly Crashing in Front of Michael Bay During 'Songbird' Stunt

STX Entertainment
When appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the 'Riverdale' star talks about his excitement working with the 'Transformers' filmmaker for the pandemic-themed love story.

AceShowbiz - Actor KJ Apa hoped to really impress "Songbird" director Michael Bay with his first big stunt for the film - but he crashed and burned instead.

The "Riverdale" star was shooting the pandemic-themed love story over the summer, for which much of the action was filmed remotely as full production was yet to resume in Los Angeles following the spring shutdown due to the coronavirus.

And he was thrilled when the "Transformers" filmmaker came to the set in person to take charge of the New Zealander's first action scene.

"Michael Bay had decided to come in and direct that specific scene," KJ shared on America's "Live with Kelly and Ryan", "and it was the first time I had worked with him. He was operating the camera, we were ready for the first shot."

Then things went quickly downhill.

"I was on the bike," he continued. "I toppled right over the bike (handlebars), the chain comes off and everything. I get fully run over by the bike."

"Huge scrape down my leg, my leg is bleeding, and he's (Bay) like, 'Are you good...? You can do another one, right?' And I was just like, (with a) stone cold face, 'Yeah I'm good'."

But he wasn't actually feeling so hot: "I just didn't want to show him any weakness at all - not Michael Bay," the young star quipped.

