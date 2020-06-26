 
 

Instagram Refuses to Remove 6ix9ine's Account Despite His Sex Offender Status

Bosses at the giant social media platform defend their decision to keep the 'Gooba' hitmaker following calls demanding he be banned due to his criminal record.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine's Instagram page won't be removed despite calls from fans demanding he be taken off the platform due to his sex offender status.

Before finding fame, the "GOOBA" hitmaker pleaded guilty to one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance at the age of 18 and his continued presence on the platform has resulted in outrage from fellow users.

While parent company Facebook has explicit terms stating convicted sex offenders are barred from the platform, both Facebook and Instagram representatives have insisted 6ix9ine is not in violation of their policies and will be allowed to maintain ownership of both of his accounts, according to TMZ.

Sources at Instagram explained that, since the star, real name Daniel Hernandez, was charged as a "youthful offender," which is different from having an adult criminal conviction, they will not be taking action.

The hitmaker's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, went on to detail that, although the crime was committed when Tekashi was 18, he completed some sentencing requirements and the court granted him youthful offender status.

The controversy comes months after the star was released from jail in April 2020 after being sentenced to two years behind bars on gang-related charges following a 2018 arrest.

