'Scrubs' Episodes Featuring Blackface Yanked Off Hulu

ABC TV

One of the deleted episodes features Zach Braff's character in blackface while another outing sees his co-star Sarah Chalke's character wearing dark face paint.

Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Three episodes of hit U.S. TV show "Scrubs" have been pulled from streaming service Hulu over characters using blackface.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and ABC studios, who made the programme, both put in requests with Hulu to take down the episodes, according to Variety.

And, following their requests, one season-three episode and two episodes from season five have been removed from the service. One of the episodes featured Zach Braff's character in blackface at a party, while another saw Elliot, played by Sarah Chalke, in blackface during a fantasy sequence.

Lawrence was contacted by a fan who referenced the recent decision to pull episodes of "30 Rock" due to blackface, tweeting the exec, "Hey @VDOOZER @hulu @ABCNetwork could we do this with #Scrubs please?"

"Agreed. Already in the works," Lawrence replied on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

"30 Rock", "Little Britain", and "W/Bob & David" are among the shows which have recently had episodes removed from streaming services due to the inclusion of blackface.