 
 

'Scrubs' Episodes Featuring Blackface Yanked Off Hulu

'Scrubs' Episodes Featuring Blackface Yanked Off Hulu
ABC
TV

One of the deleted episodes features Zach Braff's character in blackface while another outing sees his co-star Sarah Chalke's character wearing dark face paint.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Three episodes of hit U.S. TV show "Scrubs" have been pulled from streaming service Hulu over characters using blackface.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and ABC studios, who made the programme, both put in requests with Hulu to take down the episodes, according to Variety.

And, following their requests, one season-three episode and two episodes from season five have been removed from the service. One of the episodes featured Zach Braff's character in blackface at a party, while another saw Elliot, played by Sarah Chalke, in blackface during a fantasy sequence.

Lawrence was contacted by a fan who referenced the recent decision to pull episodes of "30 Rock" due to blackface, tweeting the exec, "Hey @VDOOZER @hulu @ABCNetwork could we do this with #Scrubs please?"

"Agreed. Already in the works," Lawrence replied on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

"30 Rock", "Little Britain", and "W/Bob & David" are among the shows which have recently had episodes removed from streaming services due to the inclusion of blackface.

You can share this post!

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers

Kristen Bell Apologizes for Taking Biracial Role in 'Central Park'
Most Read
'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt
TV

'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel