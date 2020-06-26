Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Ex-Gang Members to Volunteer at L.A. Bakery

WENN Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Homeboy Industries, a gang rehab charity, to help prepare meals for food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still quietly doing good deeds after dropping their titles as senior members of the British royal family. The couple recently joined former gang members to volunteer at Homeboy Industries, a Los Angeles organization working to improve the lives of formerly incarcerated and ex-gang members.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Tuesday afternoon, June 23 at the organization, which is run by Father Greg Boyle, to help prepare meals for elderly and youths who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In pictures shared on the organization's official Instagram page, the couple was seen wearing hairnets, gloves and masks while lending their hands for the charity.

"Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Cafe and Bakery teams yesterday!" read the caption accompanying the photos. "Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic."

Harry and Meghan have previously teamed up with Father Greg to speak about the racial justice movement. The former actress has also long been connected with the organization's work as Father Greg worked closely with her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School. Additionally, Los Angeles-born Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland joined Father Greg for a cooking workshop almost 20 years ago.

A source tells Page Six about Harry and Meghan's volunteer work at Homeboy Industries, "Meghan still remembers the tamale recipe she learned there to this day."

Mariana Enriquez, manager of the Homegirl Cafe, also dishes on the Duke and Duchess' visit, "It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope program with Harry and Meghan. They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honored they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey ... We will never forget it."

Father Greg additionally gushes about the couple, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just 'Harry and Meghan' to the homies. They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Cafe. It was immediate kinship, and heartening in its mutuality."