 
 

Model Duckie Thot Apologizes for Her 'Tone Deaf' Tweet About Breonna Taylor

Model Duckie Thot Apologizes for Her 'Tone Deaf' Tweet About Breonna Taylor
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Australia's Next Top Model' contestant, who has been supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement, has come under fire after being accused of reducing the murder of Breonna to a meme.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Duckie Thot's recent Twitter post has rubbed people the wrong way. Though she has been vocal about her support for an end to racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement, the Australian model has enraged social media users after posting her pictures while mentioning Breonna Taylor's name.

"anyways, Breonna Taylor," so the 24-year-old catwalk beauty captioned the snaps of herself posing in a curve-hugging dress olive green dress. Her mention of the 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, was out of the blue, since there's no context given to it.

People have since called out Duckie for being disrespectful and accused her of reducing the murder of Breonna to a meme. "Breonna taylor's death being commodified into a meme is really enough to tell me that y'all do not actually value the personhood of black women," one person reacted to Duckie's tweet.

"Breonna Taylor becoming a meme is so terrible. I can't believe Duckie-," another was similarly disgusted at the model's post. Another demanded her apology, "@duckie_thot , can you apologize.? Because this was very insensitive."

"..... the way y'all making this s**t is a trend is disgusting and y'all should be ashamed of yourselves. You're deada** a bum for this @duckie_thot," read another comment. Someone else slammed the former "Australia's Next Top Model" contestant, "You will not be seeing heaven b***h @duckie_thot."

While some note that people have been trying to keep Breonna's name in the media given that her killers are yet to be arrested and charged, they still can't take this kind of meme. "the whole point of tweeting about her is to raise awareness about her case but people have been asked multiple times to stop making memes and jokes about her and then she goes and does this. This is 100% insensitive, disrespectful and at best tone deaf," one person pointed out.

Sharing the same opinion, another user already apologized Duckie, though. "@duckie_thot I see the sentiment but inappropriate post girl ... Dont hate you tho, honest mistake," the said person tweeted.

Duckie Thot Apologizes for Her 'Tone Deaf' Tweet About Breonna Taylor

Duckie Thot apologizes after accused of reducing Breonna Taylor's death to a meme.

Duckie has since deleted the tweet in question and posted an apology. "i apologize for the misunderstanding," she wrote on Thursday, June 24, before explaining, "it was a slide i saw many ladies post without realizing it may come across tone deaf. the point was, Breonna Taylor matters more than my picture. once i was told that it was in poor taste i quickly deleted it."

You can share this post!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Ex-Gang Members to Volunteer at L.A. Bakery

Doja Cat Defends Her Chat Room Friends From Accusations They're White Supremacists
Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram