 
 

'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Circles the Remake of 'Twister'

Joseph Kosinski is rumored to be the frontrunner to oversee this revamp version of Jan de Bont's 1996 storm film, which will be produced by Frank Marshall.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" return, is in talks to remake classic storm movie "Twister".

Universal bosses are keen to revamp Jan de Bont's 1996 film, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, and "Top Gun: Maverick" director Kosinski appears to be the frontrunner to oversee the new version, which will be produced by Frank Marshall, the husband of one of the original producers, Kathleen Kennedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original made almost $500 million (£403 million) at the global box office.

Kosinski was also the visionary behind the camera for "Tron Legacy" and another Cruise blockbuster, "Oblivion".

