'RHOA': NeNe Leakes Made Yovanna Momplaisir Lie About 'SnakeGate' Audio

Elsewhere during the reunion special, Kenya Moore accuses her longtime nemesis of cheating on her husband with a guy named Rodney who lives in Washington D.C.

Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - More details about what went down during "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion have found their way online. This time, it was about the infamous "SnakeGate" in which Cynthia Bailey allegedly badmouthed her co-star NeNe Leakes during an interview. However, it turns out that it was merely a lie.

Yovanna Momplaisir, who was revealed to be the one having the audio proof, attended the reunion special and confessed that she never actually had the file. She also said that it was all a ploy NeNe made to create a storyline, according to Lovebscott.com. Yovanna allegedly mentioned that she decided to go along with her friend's plan because she thought it would help her become a full-time member instead of a friend.

Besides the "SnakeGate", NeNe and Kenya Moore unsurprisingly went at it again during the reunion. While the "Glee" alum attacked the former beauty queen over her rocky marriage to Marc Daly, Kenya accused her of having a secret boyfriend named Rodney in Washington D.C.

For those who need a reminder, rumors of NeNe having a secret boyfriend started around last month, with a report claiming that she first met him while opening her Baltimore store in May 2019. "She spends a lot of time in Maryland not only because of this boutique, but also because of her side guy," so a source said. "She flaunts her relationship with him around openly like they’re together."

Back to "RHOA" reunion, Kandi Burruss previously [u=news/view/00152839.htmlrevealed that the reunion was so explosive that some people decided to walk out. "That was stressing me out, and then when we got off, I just felt exhausted," she added. "I talked to a couple of the girls afterwards. I know I talked to [Marlo Hampton]. Marlo was like, 'Girl! I need a drink! I am done! I need a whole relaxation moment.' "