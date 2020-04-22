 
 

Tori Brixx Denies Assault After Released From Jail Following Altercation at Target

Appearing on Instagram Live after her release, Rich the Kid's fiance claims there wasn't a fight and that a photo of the alleged victim with a blackened eye is fake.

  Apr 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tori Brixx maintains her innocence following an altercation with a middle-aged woman at Target in Los Angeles on Monday, April 20. Returning home after she was released from jail, Rich the Kid's fiance and baby mama has taken to Instagram Live to address her arrest.

"I wasn't fighting," she said in the video on Tuesday, April 21. Seemingly denying that she hit the woman, she shared the story from her point of view, "I feel like somebody got in my face and then whatever, you know, I was like, get out of it. That was it. It was like, six feet... It was not a fight."

When pressed about a photo of the alleged victim with a blackened eye which has surfaced online, Tori said it is "not true. That has to be an old picture. I don't know. I don't even care." She went on suggesting that the alleged victim and her daughter, who has been posting about the scuffle on social media, were lying.

Refusing to further detail the altercation, Tori shifted the subject to her experience in jail. She admitted that the place is not for her and being put behind bars was a life-changing moment. She added that she was glad to be leaving the jail to see "the G-Wagon and the Rolls Royce," which showed that both her friend and Rich the Kid were there waiting for her.

Earlier that day, Tori broke her silence on the arrest with a statement posted on Instagram Stories. "I hate when MFs are the aggressor then play victim when they get a response," she wrote, before shifting the focus to the Coronavirus pandemic as she urged others to keep practicing social distancing. "But anyway… Hope everyone is staying safe & respecting other's social distance. Especially during the pandemic," she continued, adding that people should at least be 6 feet away from each other.

Previously, the alleged victim's daughter claimed that Tori tried to cut the line at a cashier and demanded to check out first. She and the middle-aged woman had an argument that soon turned physical the moment Tori landed her fist on the woman's face, leaving her with a broken nose and a blue eye.

The injured woman then called the Target manager, who contacted the police. Tori was later taken to the police station where she was booked for simple assault.

