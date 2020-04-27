Bob Dylan's Ex-Collaborator Larry Campbell Claims to Have Lost 10 Pounds From COVID-19 Battle

Celebrity

First falling ill with a cough in mid-March, the rock guitarist and producer assures that he is now 'on the mend' from the novel coronavirus that he described as 'a beast'.

Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Former Bob Dylan and Levon Helm collaborator Larry Campbell is "on the mend" after a brutal battle with the coronavirus.

The rock guitarist and producer first fell ill with a cough in mid-March, and he soon tested positive for COVID-19 after struggling to shake off a fever for several days.

Campbell reveals he also lost his sense of taste and smell, and the virus became so debilitating, he struggled to walk the few steps from room to room in his Woodstock, New York home.

"There were days when the effort just to get up and walk to the couch I'd been laying on all day - just to get into the kitchen to force myself to eat something - was monumental," he told Rolling Stone.

"Then trying to walk up the stairs to the bedroom at night and not being able to sleep because of headaches and fever... It was just a nightmare. I lost a good 10 pounds at least."

Campbell's fever finally broke just as he was ready to check into a local hospital for treatment, and although the worst of his COVID-19 experience is over, he is still working towards regaining full health.

"This thing has been a beast," he said. "It's going to be a while before I begin to have equilibrium here. But I'm on the mend."

Campbell has reason to be grateful for his improving health as the coronavirus has already claimed the lives of musicians John Prine, Joe Diffie, Wallace Roney, "I Love Rock & Roll" songwriter Alan Merrill, and Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger.

Coincidentally, Campbell is the fourth known person to feature at the Love Rocks benefit concert at New York's Beacon Theatre on 12 March to test positive for COVID-19 - singers Jackson Browne and The War and Treaty's Tanya Blount-Trotter have also been diagnosed with the virus, as has an unnamed production crewmember.