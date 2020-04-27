Ariana Grande and Surviving Beastie Boys Members to Entertain With April 27 Livestream Events

WENN Music

The '7 Rings' hitmaker will join forces with composer Jason Robert Brown for SubCulture charity, while the hip-hop group will have chat with LL Cool J on his SiriusXM Rock the Bells Radio show.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and the Beastie Boys are leading the livestream highlights for Monday, April 27.

The pop superstar will reunite with composer Jason Robert Brown, with whom she previously worked on her Broadway debut, "13", and stage performer Shoshana Bean to put on a virtual concert to raise funds for the staff and musicians at New York venue SubCulture.

The gig will start at 8 P.M. EST on SubCulture's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SubCultureNewYork/) and Brown's Vimeo channel (https://vimeo.com/409897526?utm_campaign).

Meanwhile, LL Cool J will be hosting a town hall chat with the surviving Beastie Boys on his SiriusXM Rock the Bells Radio show from 12 P.M. EST (https://www.siriusxm.com/rockthebellsradio), and rockers Biffy Clyro will kick off the latest round of the Billboard Live At-Home series, playing at 1 P.M. EST. Singer Vanessa Carlton is also on the bill, with her show taking place at 3 P.M. EST. Both will stream on the Billboard Facebook profile (https://www.facebook.com/Billboard).

Other top events include a cooking segment with Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, for their "At Home with Michael & Luisana" series, which streams at 5 P.M. EST on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MichaelBuble/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/luisanalopilato/), while country star Dierks Bentley's parody group Hot Country Knights will perform with Terri Clark at 4 P.M. EST (https://www.instagram.com/hotcountryknights/), and rockers the Cold War Kids will stage their Quarantine Serenade Live at 3 P.M. EST on Instagram Live: (https://www.instagram.com/coldwarkids/).